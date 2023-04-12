Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Shares Down 0%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Rating) shares fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.04. 64,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $678.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,683,000.
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
