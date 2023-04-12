Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Shares Down 0%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.51 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 1,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (GFIN)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.