Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,106,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,674 shares.The stock last traded at $99.91 and had previously closed at $99.88.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

