Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $618.10

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $618.10 and traded as low as $581.87. Graham shares last traded at $582.30, with a volume of 19,813 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Graham

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Graham by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.