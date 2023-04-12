Graypoint LLC Acquires 5,164 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 203,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,250. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

