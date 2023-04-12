Graypoint LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.90. 1,251,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,953. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

