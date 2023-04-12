Graypoint LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 790,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,885. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.