Graypoint LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $376.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,776. The stock has a market cap of $281.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.80 and a 200-day moving average of $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

