Graypoint LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.13. 371,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

