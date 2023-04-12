Graypoint LLC Sells 27,761 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,761 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,958,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,897,000 after purchasing an additional 138,687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 535,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

