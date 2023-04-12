Graypoint LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,579,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,270,930. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

