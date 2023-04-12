Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Financial Review

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -63.79% 12.10% 3.32% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Great Elm Capital and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

Great Elm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $47.06, indicating a potential upside of 47.81%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Brookfield Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $24.43 million 1.49 -$15.58 million ($2.77) -2.86 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.49 N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Great Elm Capital pays out -50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

