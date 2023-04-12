Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.72

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 15737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

