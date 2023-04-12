Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.72

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 15737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.