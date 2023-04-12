Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 2,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 14,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIP shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.