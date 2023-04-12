Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:GREEL)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of GREEL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

