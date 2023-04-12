Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.82. Grifols shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 184,413 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 97,469 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Grifols by 919.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 559.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 936,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

