Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.82. Grifols shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 184,413 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Grifols Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Featured Articles
