Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Tops $6.47 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $818,191.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,096.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00307417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00540897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00427794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

