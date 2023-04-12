Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.49. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.45 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 128.58% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.