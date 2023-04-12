Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

