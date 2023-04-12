Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.0729 on Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $21.13 million and $282,670.75 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

