GXChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,348.77 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.69 million and $10,348.77 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004345 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004540 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

