Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 3,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

