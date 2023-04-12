Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $237.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

