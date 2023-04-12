Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) PT Lowered to GBX 360 at Jefferies Financial Group

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 435 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBR. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 515 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 421.25 ($5.22).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of HBR stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 285.40 ($3.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 326.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 229 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 28,590.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.96), for a total value of £11,072 ($13,711.46). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock valued at $928,248,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.