Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 290.10 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.57). 3,372,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,917,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.10 ($3.49).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 515 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 421.25 ($5.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,540.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is 200,000.00%.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,529,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.84), for a total value of £4,741,632.90 ($5,871,991.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock valued at $928,248,000. Corporate insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

