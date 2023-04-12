Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.86

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 786798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 386,983 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

