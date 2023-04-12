Head to Head Comparison: ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) versus Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -15.14% 4.04% 1.70% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 83.28% 2.18% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.91%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.62%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 2.10 -$47.90 million ($3.04) -12.49 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $220.18 million 3.38 $183.36 million $2.59 4.12

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats ANI Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.