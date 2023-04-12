Head-To-Head Contrast: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -29.60% -26.34% Seabridge Gold N/A -0.82% -0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 79.74%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.10%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.46) -11.09 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$5.69 million ($0.05) -267.15

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

