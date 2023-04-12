Head-To-Head Review: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) vs. Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Block has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Block and Leafly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Block 2 6 22 0 2.67 Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Block presently has a consensus target price of $105.58, indicating a potential upside of 68.29%. Leafly has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,241.47%. Given Leafly’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than Block.

This table compares Block and Leafly’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Block $17.53 billion 2.15 -$540.75 million ($0.95) -66.04 Leafly $47.36 million 0.31 $5.07 million ($0.04) -9.01

Leafly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Block. Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leafly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Block and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Block -3.11% -2.28% -1.31% Leafly 10.70% N/A -46.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Block shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leafly beats Block on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.