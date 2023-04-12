Head to Head Survey: Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA)

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hibbett and Therma-Med’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.46 $128.06 million $9.60 6.42 Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 0 1 5 0 2.83 Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hibbett and Therma-Med, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hibbett currently has a consensus price target of $78.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett and Therma-Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 7.50% 38.15% 14.35% Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hibbett has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Therma-Med has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hibbett beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Therma-Med

Therma-Med, Inc. provides medical technologies services. The company was founded on August 25, 1988 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

