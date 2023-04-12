Head-To-Head Survey: Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 15.15% 17.78% 1.12% ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quaint Oak Bancorp and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $51.88 million 0.87 $7.86 million $3.65 5.62 ECB Bancorp $25.04 million 4.69 $2.72 million N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

