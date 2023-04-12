Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

