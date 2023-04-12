Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.48. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Herc will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,079 shares of company stock worth $67,802,053 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

