Hermez Network Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $181.71 million and approximately $254,048.11 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00016500 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,147.53 or 1.00011160 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.95137404 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $244,356.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.