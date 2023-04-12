Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 78028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.