Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 4.4%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.63. 61,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 284,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Hibbett Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $800.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hibbett by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 68.6% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,676 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

