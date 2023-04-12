HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.75

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.75 and traded as low as $18.65. HMN Financial shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.12.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

