Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

