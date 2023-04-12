Horizen Price Tops $10.48 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Horizen has a total market cap of $142.27 million and $8.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.48 or 0.00034797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00132852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,572,162 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

