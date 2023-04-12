Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $142.47 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.50 or 0.00034807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $142.47 million and $9.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00129863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00052004 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,570,312 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

