Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Houlihan Lokey worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.