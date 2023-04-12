HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $535.12

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.12 ($6.63) and traded as high as GBX 563.20 ($6.97). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 562.90 ($6.97), with a volume of 11,888,296 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.60) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.18) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.06) to GBX 650 ($8.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 743 ($9.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 589.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 535.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,500.00%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($414,738.46). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

