Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

