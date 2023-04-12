Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $211,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $671.07 billion, a PE ratio of 156.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.