iExec RLC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.89 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $143.79 million and $8.89 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00005939 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

