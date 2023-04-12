IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.34. 341,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,020. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

