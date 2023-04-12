IFG Advisors LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 257,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,383,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.45. The company had a trading volume of 664,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,951. The firm has a market cap of $281.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

