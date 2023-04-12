IFG Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,784. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.