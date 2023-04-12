IFG Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.59. The company had a trading volume of 996,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.23. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

