IFG Advisory LLC Buys 16,946 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,205. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46.

